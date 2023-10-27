CPC delegation expected in Benin

A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by Wang Junwei, director of the Academic and Editorial Committee of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, visited Benin from Sunday to Wednesday.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with President of the Republican Bloc Abdoulaye Bio Tchane and Vice President of the Progressive Union for Renewal Gerard Gbenonchi, elaborating on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the decisions and plans laid out by the 20th CPC National Congress.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening inter-party interactions and deepening relations between the two countries.

The Beninese side expressed its willingness to increase exchanges with the Chinese side on state governance and continue to promote the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries