CPD launches Northern Trade, Industrial and Investment Summit

The Centre for Policy Development (CPD), in collaboration with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, has launched the Northern Trade, Industrial and Investment Summit to promote trade and develop businesses.

The summit seeks to create a platform to bring businesses together to develop their capacities in the various sectors of trade and industry.

The five-day summit, to be held from March 1 – 5, 2023 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale is on the theme: “Improving Trade, Industry and Investment in Northern Ghana through Capacity Building.”

It would feature activities including a cultural durbar, trade and exhibition fair, seminars, and business awards night.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, at the launch in Tamale on Tuesday, said it was an innovative idea that would help to improve the business community in the region.

The summit would also serve as a platform for businesses to share ideas for growth to enhance the development of the region.

He said the region was investment-hungry and urged stakeholders to work together to attract the needed investment to promote sustainable growth and gave the assurance that government would continue to partner the private sector for business growth.

Dr Afua Asabea Asare, the Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, expressed the need for companies to produce quality products that met international standards to boost their competition on the international market.

She, therefore, advised companies and businesses to work with state institutions such as the Ghana Standards Authority to help them meet the required standards for their products to penetrate the global market.

Mrs Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey-Ayeh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, whose speech was read on her behalf, lauded the initiative and said it complemented government’s efforts to support businesses to expand their operations and create jobs.

Mr Ismail Yahuza, the Executive Director of CPD, expressed the need for all to do their best to ensure a successful summit to facilitate business growth.