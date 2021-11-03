CPIC celebrates Founder’s Week

Bishop Professor Stephen Owusu Jackson, the Chairman of the Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC), has called on members of the church to emulate the selfless leadership of the late Bishop Professor Annor-Yeboah, Founder and Presiding Bishop of the church.

He said the good works he did for the church and mankind must guide the present generation to give of their best to advance the church.

Bishop Prof. Jackson made the call at the Founder’s Week celebration of the church in Accra.

Bishop Prof Annor-Yeboah, who founded the church in 2003, died in 2014 at the age of 64.

He was also former General Secretary and Acting Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International.

Describing him as the architect behind the expansion of the CPIC in Ghana, Bishop Prof. Jackson said paving way and leading disciples to a reformed life was certainly not the call for all mankind, not for the lazy or the faint-hearted but for the strong-willed, the committed and the longsuffering.

‘He was a man of vision, a man of God. In his lifetime, he travelled and took the church to greater heights thus giving the church international recognition, its impactful visibility through ecumenical connections, the Chairman said.

Bishop Prof. Jackson said the late Bishop Prof Annor-Yeboah pioneered branches of the church in many countries across the world.

Bishop Prof. Jackson said he started his pioneering work in Kumasi where the mission received tremendous support from people from all walks of life.

His missionary exploits were outstanding and unequalled, he said adding that apart from Kumasi, he also pioneered churches in Accra which became the Headquarters in the Greater Accra Region and also contributed immensely to the success of the Christ Apostolic Church International.

“Through his exploits, the popularity of the church grew even more stronger with the opening of more branches throughout the country’, Bishop Prof. Jackson said.

Bishop Prof. Jackson noted that the late founder left a lesson for the future generations especially those who received the divine call to serve in the Lord’s vineyard.

‘He was selfless and committed to the spiritual training and guidance of all the Ministers who worked with him. His life speaks to generations who take up divine responsibilities to be obedient and prepared not learn’, he said.

‘The disciples of Jesus did that and stayed under the feet of their teacher for three years before being deployed to go to all nations to declare the good news to the people’, Bishop Prof. Jackson added.