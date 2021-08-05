CPMR awarded research company of the year

The Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Mampong – Akuapem, has been awarded the Research Company of the Year at the recently held Ghana Pharma Awards.

It is in recognition of the Company’s contribution towards researching and providing herbal medicine to cure ailments.

Receiving the award on behalf on the Centre, the Executive Director, Dr. Kofi Bobi Barimah, expressed joy at the recognition, saying, “I am not surprised our noble Institution has been one of the best in recent times, in terms of treatment and in research. I must say that our researchers and other staff have worked earnestly to achieve this award.”

“We are determined to make Plant medicine relevant in the research industry to eradicate all assertions on plant medicine administration”.

He thanked the State and other stakeholders

for their investments towards the fight against the global pandemic through innovative research.

The Executive Director called on the pharmaceutical companies to forge partnership to explore more in research to promote herbal medicine in the country.