CPP better positioned to solve Ghana’s problems— Chairperson

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has called on Ghanaians to vote the Party into power next year to enable it to deliver economic development for Ghana.

According to the Party, its seven-year development plan initiated by the country’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in the 1960s, remained relevant today, especially considering the current economic quagmire Ghana found her self.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, the Chairperson of CPP, who made the call, said Ghanaians must make the hard decision by ending the duopoly of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and vote the CPP into power come 2024 general election.

She said this at a news conference held in Accra, on Friday, to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the overthrow Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP government.

“Enough is enough,” she said, adding: “The duopoly cannot solve the problems. It is no magic, it is a formula, and like I said, success is duplicable. It is cut and paste. Once it’s working, cut it and paste it. Independence must equal economic independence. Political independence without economic independence is meaningless, and that is what we are experiencing today.”

Nana Akosua Kumankumah explained that the governing NPP and opposition NDC had shown over the years that, they did not have what was needed to deliver development Ghanaians so much desired.

She said the seven-year development plan of the Nkrumah administration, which was truncated as a result of the 1966 coup d’etat, contained major developmental projects, which the Party intended to deliver to restore the country to its glory.

“When something has worked and you abandon it, and you keep doing the very same thing that gives you the wrong results, then that is insanity. We will not blame leaders again. It is about time Ghanaians stop blaming leadership of this country,” she said.

“The leadership is not supposed to be blamed. It is we, the Ghanaians, that need to be blamed, because if they would have done it, they would have done it by now,” the Chairperson added.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP government were overthrown by Colonel E. K. Kotoka and General Akwasi Afrifa on February 24, 1966.

Nana Akosua Kumankunah restated that the overthrow of the CPP government led by Dr Kwame Nkrumah remained the darkest day in the history of the country.

She indicated that the unfortunate event did not only truncate Ghana’s development but, worsened the economic situation of citizens.

To honour the memory of the late President Nkrumah, she said the Party had outlined a number of programmes through March this year.

Dr Maxwell Awuku, a former Deputy Eastern Regional Minister under the Dr Hilla Limann government, emphasized the need for Ghana to strengthen its revenue mobilisation efforts to reduce the reliance on foreign donors.

He eulogised Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who he said ensured that the country was economically independent during his time.

“The factories, farms and everything that Ghanaians can boost of were achieved in Nkrumah’s time. And Ghanaians should know that the only loan Nkrumah took for all these revolutionary advances was the one for the Akosombo dam. Nkrumah created everything, the monies that were used, were through internally generated funds (IGF),” he said.

Mr Sylvester Sarpong Soprano, Director of Communications, CPP, urged the youth to join the Party, push it with their votes to ensure victory in the 2024 election.