CPP Chair Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah files to contest flag bearer race

Nana Frimpomaa Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah, the Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has filed nomination forms to contest the upcoming flag bearer race of the Party.

The Chairperson was the first among four candidates that had picked nomination forms to file her forms at the Party’s headquarters in Accra Monday evening.

Accompanied by some members of the Party, Nana Kumankumah presented her forms to Wing Commander Patrick Sorborjor, the Chairman of the CPP Congress Committee in the presence of members of the Committee.

Nana Kumankumah was the running mate to Dr Abu Sakara, who contested the 2012 presidential elections on the ticket of the CPP.

She was subsequently voted as Chairperson of the CPP in 2020 and has occupied that position till date.

Speaking to journalists after filing her forms, Nana Kumankumah said she was confident that members of the CPP would vote for her to lead the Party for the 2024 presidential elections.

She expressed optimism that she would be able to break what she described as the monopoly enjoyed by the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress since the commencement of the 4th Republic.

She said her vision was also to ensure that the Party won seats in Parliament, adding that she had identified some constituencies that the Party could win with the right strategies in place.

“I am the woman of the century for the youth of this nation. I am here because I believe in Ghana. I have taken up this mantle to ensure that I give the youth an alternative vehicle to vent their frustration in a constructive way,” she said.

The CPP is expected to hold its presidential primaries in Tamale in the Northern Region from 29th to 30th July 2023.

The elections would be followed by the constituency primaries, which that Party said would be announced in due course.

The Party currently does not have representation in Parliament.

In the 2020 presidential elections, the CPP garnered 12, 200 votes, representing 0.93 per cent.

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, who represented the Party in the 2020 presidential elections, is not contesting the Party’s upcoming primaries.