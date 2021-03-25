The Leadership of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has called for the dissolution of the National Council of Curriculum Assessment (NACCA) Board and Secretariat, with immediate effect.

The call is necessitated by a publication in the History of Ghana for Basic School Text book, Basic 6 pupils authored by one Mercy Gyaa- Adiyiah and published by Golden Publications, which allegedly carried “distasteful” contents.

Mrs. Nana Akousa Frimpomaa-Sarpong, the Chairperson of the Party in a Press Conference in Accra, said the publication carried “distasteful, offensive and incorrect information” about the founder of the CPP and the first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

She said the publication had put the CPP as a Political Party in a bad stead and that, once such disinformation campaign has started, it was difficult to return to reality.

“It is unfortunate that in the recent past, attempts have been made by some political elements in our society to distort the history of Ghana,” the Chairperson said, adding that, the Party noticed that the action of the publisher sought to portray a malicious intent to “denigrate the good works of Osagyefo in the wake of the struggle for independence and to change the narrative of the country’s history.”

She observed that the textbooks, which were said not to be recommended by NACCA, were on the market for the past six months without any action taken by the Council to withdraw such “offensive materials.”

Mrs Frimpomaa-Sarpong, therefore, called on Government to ensure that, those books were totally withdrawn from the education system and reconstitute a new NACCA body to show Ghanaians that government was not in support of the “falsehood” publications.

She asked all Nkrumahists and well-meaning Ghanaians to resist any form of “falsehood,” and “distortion” of the history of the country.

Nana Frimpomaa-Sarpong called for punitive actions against anybody, corporate or individual, found to be culpable in this “insensitive and mischievous act.”