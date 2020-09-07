The Atwima Mponua Constituency of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) at the weekend, inaugurated its campaign team at a ceremony at Baniekrom.

The 14-member campaign team, which is under the leadership of Mr Daniel Yankson is expected to work across the Constituency to garner support for the Party to win the December 07, general elections.

Mr Yankson, speaking at the ceremony, said CPP was determined to win the 2020 elections to redeem the country from its present socio-economic mess.

He said although the Constituency was mostly dominated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the CPP was ready to make inroads since the people were yearning for a political change in the area.

Mr Yankson said with hard work, commitment and dedication, the CPP would work to capture more votes for its presidential candidate.

“I am very sure our campaign team will help CPP to top any political party in Atwima Mponua Constituency in terms of votes,” he stated.

Mr. Kings M. K. Bio Prempeh, a member of the CPP campaign team, said Ghanaians were fed up with NPP and NDC due to their poor management of the affairs of the country.

He said the team was ever ready to do everything feasible to pull many votes for Mr Ivor Greenstreet, the CPP flag bearer and CPP come December 07.