CPP launches re-organisation booklet; targets 6 million voters 

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has launched a re-organisation booklet to galvanise the party’s grassroots ahead of the general elections in 2024.

The booklet dubbed: “Organisation Decides It All” aimed at encouraging executive members of the Party to solidify the base of the CPP to help build a strong force towards the next election.

A statement made available to the Ghana News Agency said Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, Chairperson and leader of the CPP, launched the booklet at a brief ceremony at the CPP’s Head Office in Accra on Monday.

The Chairperson also unveiled 36 pieces of megaphones and five mobile ad-tricycles to support the party’s grassroots mobilization drive.

Nana Frimpomaa, who is also a presidential aspirant of the CPP, said the mobilisation drive had targeted 6 million voters in the 2024 general elections.

She rallied the rank and file of the Party to work together to uphold the ideals and principles of the CPP to make the party appealing to the public.

“The chance for the CPP in 2024 depends on your mobilization of members from your constituency and electoral areas, so please get it to work,” she said.

Nana Frimpomaa stated that the CPP had the best policies to solve Ghana’s present economic challenges and urged the youth to join the party to win power in 2024.

Comrade Habib Yakubu, the Director of Elections of the CPP, said the booklet would be distributed across the 16 regions to start an aggressive membership drive.