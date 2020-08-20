The Convention People’s Party (CPP) vetting committee has approved 20 aspirants to contest for various positions in the upcoming national congress of the Party.

This was revealed at a press briefing organised by the Party’s congress planning committee on Wednesday at the Party’s headquarters.

Mr Felix Amoah, Chairman of the Council of Elders of CPP, said the Vetting committee, as prescribed by the Party’s constitution had vetted and approved the various aspirants.

He added that the Party’s Congress Planning Committee had made a proposal for the organisation of National Congress in a decentralised form in all sixteen (16) regions and the National Headquarters, which was to be held simultaneously on Saturday 22d August, to be ran by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Mr. Amoah said activities were underway to actualize it, adding, “16 venues have been located to hold the Congress in all 16 regions of Ghana and the National Headquarters.”

He said the Council of Elders of the Party had stepped in to mediate on certain challenges which occurred in the Party and formed an Interim Oversight Committee to see to the Party’s Congress.

The Interim Oversight Committee, Mr Amaoh said, formed the National Congress Planning Committee to plan, prepare and implement the needed activities for the Party’s National Congress to take place.

Mr. Amoah said the activities included filing of nominations for National Office positions and flagbearer position, identifying the best way to hold Congress in the COVID-19 situation and to organize congress as early as possible.

He stated that the following list of aspirants was approved by the vetting committee for the various positions.

The Presidential Candidate was made up of three aspirants Mr Bright Akwetey, Mr Divine Ayivor, and Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.

Whereas the National Officers Positions, four aspirants had filled for the Chairman position, they include, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna, Nana Oduro Kwarteng, Kweku Ankrah Quansah, and Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kuma Kuma.

Another four aspirants for the Vice Chairman Position which was as follows, Mr Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, Mr Emmanuel Ogbodjor, Mr Sejamin Beinial and Mr. John Benjamin Daniels.

Whilst the Party’s General Secretary Position comprises two aspirants, Nana Yaa Jantuah and Mr James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr (Kabila) and two aspirants for the National Treasurer Madam Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor and Mr. Emmanuel Opare Addo.

Two aspirants each for both National Organizer and the Women Organizer positions, Mr. Moses Yirimambo Ambing and Rashid Alao and Hajia Ayesha Sulley Futa and Madam Rose Austin Tenadu for the women organizer.

Mr. Osei Kofi Acquah and Mr Solomon Amponsah Duncan respectively filled for the Youth Organizer position.

Mr. Amoah said CPP was a party of the working people of Ghana and the founding party of this country, which he said, was ready and poised to provide a complete alternative to the two main parties who had misruled the country since 1992 and maintained a socio-economic system which had impoverished the majority of the population.

Mr. Bright Akwetey, an aspirant for the flagbearer position said the CPP was the best alternative for the good people of Ghana.

He added that the Party would pursue and expand the scope of the free education which he said was initiated by Nkrumah.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kuma Kuma, a contestant for the Chairman position said she would focus on rebuilding the Party structure from the ground up.

She added that rebuilding CPP was rebuilding Ghana to help provide good living conditions for the ordinary citizens.