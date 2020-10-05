The Presidential Candidate for the Convention People’s Party(CPP),Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has appealed to prospective voters in the Jomoro Constituency to vote massively for the CPP Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. Patrick Ekye-Kwesie in the December 07, elections.

He also implored the entire Western Region to glorify Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah by returning the CPP to power to continue with the selfless governance system of Dr. Nkrumah.

Mr Greenstreet was addressing CPP faithfuls and sympathizers at Beyin via zoom when the Jomoro CPP Parliamentary Candidate visited the town as part of his tour of the area.

The CPP Parliamentary Candidate was accompanied by the Western Regional Communications Director, Madam Khadijah Ama Nkrumah, Regional Secretary, Mr. Francis Kofi Rigglets, Jomoro Constituency Organizer, Mr. Prosper Sallie and Regional Organizer, Mr. Thomas Amochie.

Mr Greenstreet said “after 28 years of NPP and NDC’s disappointments and failures, we calls for sober reflection to rejuvenate the CPP as the only party to salvage Ghanaians from the economic doldrums”.

He said a CPP-led government would harness and utilize the resources in the Western Region and cash crops such as rubber as well as the Fisheries sector to make the people better off.

Mr Greenstreet said closer attention would be paid to women in small businesses such as tailoring and trading, by supporting them with soft loans.

The CPP Presidential Candidate reminded the people of Jomoro to vote for Mr. Ekye-Kwesie who had been tried and tested with proven ability and vision to prosecute the agenda of the CPP for industrialization.

He said “it was time for economic freedom, accountability, prosperity and hope for the future”, adding that the CPP would restore the dignity of Ghanaians by bringing development to all neglected communities.

The CPP Parliamentary Candidate for Jomoro, Mr. Ekye -Kwesie said the CPP would encourage inland drilling, citing Beyin as a little island bounded with a lot of resources, which required leadership to tap to create more jobs.

He took a swipe at successive governments for usurping properties belonging to the CPP and urged the government to release all the private properties of the CPP to help the Party to stand on her feet.

Mr. Ekye-Kwesie said the NPP promise of establishing a fertilizer factory in Jomoro during its 2016 campaign had become a white elephant.

The CPP Aspirant said “the Jomoro area had been endowed with dedicated and vibrant youth who have nothing to show in life”.

He advised the youth not to be swayed by the few pennies some politicians use to lure them to vote for them and leave them in their shattered conditions after winning the elections.

The Western Regional Secretary of the CPP, Mr Francis Kofi Rigglets asked President Akufo-Addo to revive all defunct factories of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as part of the One District, One Factory initiative.

Mr Rigglets noted that though Dr. Nkrumah did not trumpet one District, One Factory, more than 600 factories were dotted across every District of Ghana.

He blamed successive governments for doing little to improve upon the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, which had brought untold hardships to Ghanaians.

The Jomoro Constituency Organizer of the CPP, Mr Prosper Sallie challenged those who claim they were Nkrumahists to “join the CPP and stop the hypocrisy”.