The Convention People’s Party (CPP) on Friday congratulated believers in the Islamic faith across the country for commemoration of the Eid-ul-Adha.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the CPP said the pleas, prayers, supplications and appeals accompanying each sacrifice, receive divine acceptance and be bountifully rewarded by Almighty Allah.

It said the occasion of sacrifices, in the order of the greatest sacrifice made by the prophet Ibrahim, signifying obedience and gratitude in very difficult circumstances, the CPP invites Ghanaians to share in that spirit to be thankful to Allah even in the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement said in a time when admittedly no nation is free of the economic and health distress, we pray that every Ghanaian shall learn to give and may we learn to share what we have with others particularly, the poor and the vulnerable.

The statement further stated “Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! It is not the meat nor the blood that reaches Allah but the effort and sincerity of hearts; Allah requires of us, that we may glorify Him for guidance and proclaim the good news to all who care about right.”

The party prayer was that Ghana shall benefit from the individual and collective sacrifices committed to make her great again.

