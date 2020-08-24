The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) is set for transformation to challenge the current duo-political system, which has covertly established undemocratic structures inimical to the development of the country.

Nana Akosua Frimponmaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, the CPP Chairperson-elect and National Leader, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Monday that the Party was on a mission to completely overhaul Ghana’s democratic system.

Quoting Nehemiah 2:17, she said: “Then said I unto them, Ye see the distress that we are in, how Jerusalem lieth waste, and the gates thereof are burned with fire: come and let us build up the wall of Jerusalem, that we be no more a reproach”.

She said the CPP, which liberated Ghana from colonial rule, was now on another mission for an economic independence, hence the call on all to help build the walls of Ghana together.

Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah commended the Party delegates for the peaceful conduct of the election and called for immediate switch from internal campaign mode to national campaign.

She admitted that the CPP had gone through difficult political times under the Forth Republic and said all true Nkrumahist must get together, bury their differences and help put Ghana on a higher pedestal.

“This is the time for the mother, CPP, to gather her children together to defeat proponents of the duo-political system, which is an affront to true democratic state. Ghana is not a two party state”.

The CPP Chairperson-elect described the current leadership as a formidable force ready to embrace and mobilise all human resources and build their capacity to take bold steps to revamp the Party and reinvigorate both the private and public sectors of the economy.

“Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah build a national culture in which we consider ourselves as Ghanaians first before any tribal, political, or group affiliation.”

“As an accomplished entrepreneur, politically astute personality, active gender advocate, traditionally endowed with customs and traditions of our forefathers, I’m ready to combine all to lead the mission to rebuild the nation”.

Sarpong-Kumankumah said a special CPP Intra-Party Dialogue Platform would be set-up immediately to engage all those who took part in the just ended National Delegates Congress to reduce any animosity among members.

“We must find a level ground to settle our differences as comrades. Set a democratic standard of moving forward in accordance with our slogan ‘Forward Ever, Backwards Never’.

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet was elected the CPP 2020 Presidential Candidate, Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah, Chairperson and Leader, Nana Yaa Jantuah, General Secretary, and the three Vice Chairpersons; Dr Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, Mr Emmanuel Ogbodjor, and Mr John Benjamin Daniels.

Others are Mr Moses Yirimambo Ambing, National Organiser, Mr Osei Kofi Acquah, National Youth Organiser, Hajia Ayesha Sulley Futa, National Women Organiser, and Mr Emmanuel Opare Addo, National Treasurer.