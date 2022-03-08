CPP Urges Women To Speak Out On Road Safety Issues

Women should voice out road safety issues as they tend to suffer the consequences of road crashes severely Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, former chairperson of the Conventions People’s Party (CPP) has said.

Speaking on “the impact of road accidents on women as the world celebrate international women’s day,” Hajia Ibrahim noted that even though as per statistics, more men lose their lives in road crashes than women, the death of a man has an irreplaceable economic, social, and emotional impact on women and children.

Data available to the Ghana News Agency indicated that the Tema region in 2021 recorded 206 deaths aged 18 years and above through road accidents. The deaths involved 171 men and 35 women.

Hajia Ibrahim stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office and Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service Road Crashes Prevention Campaign platform aimed at providing continuous education to stakeholders on the need to be cautious on the road and adhere to all road safety regulations.

The GNA-Tema/MTTD Road Safety Campaign project seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need for road users to be cautious to curb the rising road crashes.

Hajia Ibrahim said men are most often considered the head of families with some women depending on them adding that, “life becomes difficult for women when they become widows suddenly through road crash especially when they have many children”.

Hajia Ibrahim, therefore, encouraged women to be domestic road safety ambassadors “charity they say begins from the home, road safety campaign must also begin from the home, talk to your husbands, sons, brothers, boyfriends, fathers before they leave the house to be cautious on the road”.

The former CPP Chairperson also urged women to speak out when they board a vehicle whether commercial or private if the driver is misbehaving on the street; “be bold enough to voice out when drivers engage in dangerous driving”.

Hajia Ibrahim advocated that women should go to the lorry stations, and other public places to speak about road safety as part of activities to mark international women’s day.

She said road accidents over the past few years had increased drastically and to reduce these accidents, drivers should be cautious and avoid any form of illegal activity on the road.

The 2022 International Women’s Day is on the theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow, recognizing the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all”.