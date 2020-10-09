Chair and Leader Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), which won independence for Ghana, and contesting in Ghana’s 2020 general election, says the party would maintain its Red Cockerel symbol.

She poked fun at other parties, then and now, which took some of the letters and colours associated with the CPP, but said, one thing that nobody has taken is the Red Cockerel.

“Over the years, everything CPP, somebody seems to be taking part of it.“First, we have CPP, then PPP, then GCPP, then NDC; even the NDC, there was no P in it.

“…Then you come to our colours-red, white and green. Then somebody comes and takes the same red, white and green, and adds black. Then somebody comes and takes the green away, and remains white and this.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, on the journey so far for the party, which also dealt with the symbols of the party, the CPP Chair and Leader, who was a former running mate of the party, said the re-elected CPP Flagbearer, Mr Ivor Kwabina Greenstreet and the party had a duty to rebrand the party, build party structures and come with a message to convince the electorate to give the party its nod.

“We also have the red cockerel, which nobody has so far taken from us. We’re going to make sure that we promote the Red Cockerel, which is a symbol of strength, a symbol of re-awakening in your life.

“Even if you’re asleep, it is the Red Cockerel that wakes you up. So in our slumber as Ghanaians, our slumber as Africans, the Red Cockerel will wake us from our slumber and redirect us to the strength of our God within so that we can get up and do what we know we must do right. We need strength to do this.

She described the Red Cockerel as a symbol of awakening and re-awakening to ensure that the Ghanaian or African maintains or gets back the pride of place.

Mentioning “akukor nini korkorr kokrokoo”, an Akan language name of the bird, Nana Sarpong Kumankumah described the bird as symbol of a clarion call to reject the political duopoly of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC),” of which she said the CPP had a better record being in political power than the two.

When asked if a person or the children of the late Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah would lay claim to the CPP party symbol, as happened to sometime ago to a certain political party, the CPP Chair and Leader responded in the negative, with the explanation that the party was not willed to anyone.

Nana Kumankuma recalled that the CPP, before it was overthrown had been in the front of political and economic development, and urged the Ghanaian electorate to go back the CPP back to power to continue from where its governance was truncated.

She stressed the CPP was focusing on building of party structures with a clear message to pursue policies that would improving agriculture, housing and industrial development.