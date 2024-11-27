CPP women’s manifesto will enhance economic growth and development- Presidential Candidate

The Convention People’s Party CPP has unveiled its women’s manifesto as part of the effort to champion it’s economic vision for the country at a grand launch in Accra.

Speaking at the well attended event, the Presidential Candidate of the party Nana Frimpomaa Akosua Komankoma said the manifesto have been carefully designed to transform every sphere of women’s economic empowerment and to recognize their role in the governance of the country.

According to her, the manifesto include 5 key areas and are as follows eradication of poverty which promises to phase out traditional farming methods by introducing AgroSure aimed at modernizing agriculture.

The GhanaBa shares, an initiative that will provide 20 million Ghanaians with a Gh₵20, 000 stake encouraging collective ownership and economic empowerment.

Government at Your Doorstep which comes with the introduction of 40, 000 centers at every polling station to facilitate direct communication with citizens and government.

Disability Quota which involves the reserving of one seat at each centers for people with disabilities in ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities.

Free education that also promises education for all children up to the university level an address issues of high students drop out as well as challenges associated to access to tertiary education.

“The launch of the Women’s Manifesto she said seeks to reshape the countries future through economic empowerment in a strong commitment to the welfare of all Ghanaians “, she said adding that, the policy document will ensure that every Ghanaian child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

She hinted further that CPP will invest in technology and industrial hubs to ensure innovation and reduce reliance on raw materials exports, adding that the country is import driven of all manner of produce that CPP will create the needed jobs for the youth across the country.

The event was graced by key political figures including Comrade Kwame Nkrumah Botoe, CPP General Secretary Comrade Hajia Hamdatu, Woman’s Organizer Comrade Felicia and Dr. Asiseh, an Independent Presidential Candidate.

Report by Ben LARYEA