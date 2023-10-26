CR2 achieves “Technology Leadership” position in Quadrant report

CR2, a global digital banking and payments platform has been named a Technology Leader in Quadrant report on Card Management Systems (CMS) 2023.

A significant achievement as CMS platforms continues to develop and offer an extensive array of advanced features for numerous use cases. This includes support for multi-product, multi-language, multi-currency, multi-scheme, and a wide spectrum of payment scenarios, including contactless, QR code, in-app payments, tokenization and more

Over the last 12 months CR2 has continued to invest in innovation. Their CMS has a strong history of successful implementations and native digital capabilities. CR2’s API driven approach to prepaid card issuing enables faster regional deployment of cards with a focus on strong API enablement for KYC and AML. CR2 cards can also be instantly issued into mobile through a successful tokenised payment partnership with Entrust.

Commenting on the recognition, Cormac Duncan, Head of Products, CR2, said, “It is great to be externally recognised as a leader in Card Management Systems. The CR2 CMS is an integral part of our Digital Banking & Payments Platform. This offers banks an unrivalled opportunity to deploy card payment journeys, for example, mobile tap & pay, across digital channels. A key differentiator for the banks we work with.

In addition, our CMS provides enhanced consumer card management: for example, unblock card when traveling abroad, set personal limits, report lost & stolen. This enhances the end customer experience while removing a lot of unnecessary traffic and cost from the banks where we have deployed.”

“The market size of global cards market is expected to reach US$390.54Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%”, According to Cards Global Market Report 2023.