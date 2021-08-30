Cracks discovered in one of the Russian modules of the ISS

New cracks have been discovered in one of the modules making up the International Space Station (ISS), according to Vladimir Solovyov, flight director for the Russian ISS mission.

Admitting he did not like what he saw, Solovyov said the cracks were found in the oldest module of the station, Zarya (“Dawn”) during a survey. The affected areas have not yet broken open and created a leak, he said, but that could eventually happen over time.

The Russian segments of the ISS had seen better days, and are not guaranteed to be safe after 2025, Solovyov said.

Crews on the ISS have already been struggling with leaks in the Russian Zvezda (“Star”) module for months, with a drops in air pressure being recorded at times.

While some of these leaks have been sealed, the search for further holes continues. The Russian space agency Roscosmos stressed that there was no immediate danger to the crew.

Discussions are currently under way about the future of the ISS, which is operated jointly by Russia, the US and 13 other countries.