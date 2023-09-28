Crafting an equitable local content policy for Africa’s oil and gas

Africa’s abundant natural resources, particularly in the oil and gas sector, offer immense potential for economic development. To harness these resources for the benefit of local economies, governments must implement effective local content policies (LCPs), writes Khadijah Amoah, Chief Executive Officer of Pecan Energies Ghana.

Local-content policies are crucial instruments for maximising the socio-economic benefits of oil and gas operations within a country’s borders. However, the challenge lies in crafting an equitable LCP that balances ambition with practicality, drawing from the experiences of both developed and emerging economies.

The essence of equitable LCPS

Local content policies, as defined by the World Bank, are strategic measures adopted by governments to amplify the benefits derived from the oil and gas sector within the local economy. An equitable policy focuses on the following key characteristics:

Local workforce development: Prioritising the training and employment of local workers is essential for building a skilled workforce that can actively contribute to various facets of the oil and gas industry.

This approach aligns with the World Bank’s perspective on enhancing capabilities and opportunities for domestic businesses and workers (World Bank, 2013).

Technology transfer and knowledge sharing: Encouraging technology transfer and knowledge sharing between international corporations and local entities fosters technological advancement and increases competitiveness (European Commission, 2018).

Supplier development: Promoting the growth of local businesses through preferential treatment in procurement processes is vital for integrating them into the oil and gas supply chain (World Bank, 2013).

Community engagement and benefit sharing: Establishing transparent mechanisms for equitable benefit-sharing with local communities affected by oil and gas activities addresses their specific needs, ultimately elevating their quality of life (Oxfam, 2017).

Environmental and social standards: Rigorous enforcement of environmental and social standards safeguards local communities and ecosystems from potential negative impacts (African Development Bank, 2019).

Overcoming challenges: Realism and flexibility

It is important to stress that merely implementing the above policies does not guarantee the expected economic and developmental outcomes. African countries have often grappled with the implementation of LCPs, facing challenges arising from overly ambitious targets and limited local expertise. The World Bank’s study on LCPs in the oil and gas Sector highlighted that an unbalanced growth in the petroleum sector may lead to supply bottlenecks, distortions, and inefficiencies in other sectors of the economy. To circumvent these issues, African nations must adopt a more pragmatic and flexible approach tailored to their specific conditions.

Rukonge Sospeter Muhongo, in his book Energy Justice: A Local Content Analytical Framework for Sub-Saharan Africa, underscores the need for localised approaches to local content policies. He points out that nations like Angola and Nigeria have not experienced the same success as Norway and Brazil in building competitive domestic supply chains. For example, annual procurement of supplies by the oil, gas, and mining sectors in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the World Bank, run to the tune of US$40 billion per annum and are on an upward path, based on the investment pipeline. In spite of this, limited local supply chains have developed in petroleum and mineral-rich developing countries.

An equitable local content policy for Africa must therefore be realistic, flexible, and pragmatic, taking into account existing local expertise, the changing dynamics of the industry, and the needs of both local and foreign firms.

Key strategies for an equitable LCP in Africa

Clear and enforceable regulations Governments should establish unambiguous LCP regulations outlining specific requirements for local business participation in the oil and gas sector. These regulations must be enforceable, fostering confidence among local businesses and investors (World Bank, 2013). In that regard, governments must ensure that stability agreements are protected, and these laws do not operate retrospectively but from when they are enacted.

Moreover, stability in fiscal and legal regimes is critical, as frequent changes affect the bankability of oil and gas projects to ultimately promote local content.

Incentives and support programmes Providing incentives and support programmes is paramount to bolstering local business participation. These may encompass tax breaks, grants, subsidies, access to financing, and technical assistance. Additionally, incentive-based policies can reward oil and gas companies, based on the achievement of predefined local content benchmarks.

An equitable local content policy for Africa’s oil and gas sector is a multifaceted endeavor that demands a delicate balance between ambition and pragmatism. By prioritizing the development of local workforce capabilities, facilitating technology transfer, nurturing local businesses, and ensuring transparent benefit-sharing, governments can lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

Moreover, clear and enforceable regulations, coupled with targeted incentives and support programs, will provide the necessary framework for local content policies to thrive, creating a win-win situation for both local and foreign firms. In doing so, Africa can unlock the full potential of its oil and gas resources, propelling the continent towards a more prosperous future.