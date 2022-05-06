Crash at Gomoa-Okyereko claims one life, others in critical condition

A driver’s mate died on the spot while two others sustained various degrees of injury when a sprinter bus they were traveling on crushed into an electric pole at Gomoa-Okyereko, near Winneba Junction in the Central Region.

The injured are responding to treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Divisional Officer III, Kwesi Hughes, Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service at Winneba, confirmed the accident to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

He said at about 1230 hours, the Service received a distress call about the tragedy and rushed to the accident scene.

On reaching the scene, they found that the sprinter bus, which was loaded with foodstuffs and heading to Accra from Mankessim, burst one front tyre and skidded off the road, crashing into the electric pole.

Later, personnel from the Ghana Police Service arrived at the scene to help ease vehicular traffic.