Mr Cephas Adjei Mensah, Director, Research, Statistics & Information Management (RSIM) of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) has called for the need to create a science culture in Africa to gain public confidence.

“Citizens, ought to be informed appropriately and adequately about the role of emerging technologies as modern biotechnology plays in our development agenda and appreciate the science behind biotechnology.”

Mr Adjei Mensah made the call at the AUDA-NEPAD Advancing Science Technology and Innovation in Africa on Genome Editing Landscape Analysis meeting for some selected African Countries, held here in Ghana.

Participating countries in the AUDA-NEPAD Genome Editing Project are Ghana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria.

These member state countries are supporting the initiative of integrating modern biotechnology to strengthen food systems and make them more resilient for a more food secure Africa.

The three-day landscape analysis meeting was to measure the capacity of the eight participating countries in the genome editing project for effective genome editing research and development. It was also to gather and deliver information and data on the policy environment, including existing policies and regulations, incentives, and disincentives to advance genome editing in agriculture as well as, support product development and commercialisation.

Mr Adjei Mensah explained that Science Technology and Innovation (STI) would ever remain a critical enabler of agricultural transformation and sustainable development and there was no doubt that, STI would continue to play a critical role towards improving agricultural production and productivity, fostering resilience in agricultural food systems, and improving farmers’ health and wealth.

“While African agriculture continues to face challenges related to biotic stresses, declining soil fertility, limited arable land and negative effects of climate change, the application and contribution of STI in solving challenges in health and agriculture are evident and technological change has been the driving force in promoting transformation,” he added.

He said innovations in modern biotechnology such as genome editing may hold the key to modernising our food systems and making the activities of actors more competitive, more efficient, and more sustainable.

“Indeed, the application of genome editing is consistent with the African Union Agenda 2063 and the sustainable development goals,” he added.

Mr Adjei Mensah explained that the AUDA-NEPAD project on genome editing was a forwarding-looking project that must enjoy the support of all African governments since the project would support the achievement of key development outcomes such as adapting to climate change, reducing poverty, and enhancing sustainability of Africa’ s food systems.

“There is, therefore, the need to build capacity in genome editing research and development and work towards product development for effective commercialisation must be an obvious priority if African countries are to derive the desired benefits from this emerging modern biotechnology tool.”

Ms Florence Nazare the Acting Director, Knowledge Management and Programme Evaluation AUDA-NEPAD said Africa was in a better position to use the genome Editing technology for its advancement in food security and needed countries to have an enabling environment and regulatory guidelines developed.

Fortunately, the AUDA-NEPAD has provided technical support to countries to develop communication strategies and countries on the continent are already showcasing their capacities in genome editing and exhibiting their collaborative projects on Ged.

She said African governments had a vital role in ensuring that the safety of genome editing products were approved.

Professor Frew Mekbib of the Haramaya University, Ethiopia said African needed a rigorous, responsible, and predictable regulatory environment to take product of science technology to market.

He said Africa had missed the opportunity on genetic engineering technology and could catch up with the rest of the world with genome editing.

He called for Africa to set regulatory standards on an ordinality high threshold, running the risk of preventing ordinality advancement of Science and Technology.