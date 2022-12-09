Create more opportunities for women – Chief advocates

Pe Dennis Aniakwoa Balinia Adda Asagpare II, the Paramount Chief of Navrongo Traditional Area, has advocated more opportunities for women to build their confidence in addressing the current economic crisis.

He observed that women had the potential to contribute significantly to mitigate the current economic hardships confronting the country.

Pe Asagpare said this when the Kaana Manga Voluntary Women Association, in the Navrongo Municipality, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace after a route march.

The march formed part of this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, organised by Our Lady of Mercy Community Services (OLAM), a non-government organisation, sponsored by Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) and the German Embassy in Ghana.

It was on the theme:” Unite! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls.”

Members of the Kaana Manga Women Association and young women in the municipality participated in the march, holding placards with inscriptions: “Pass the Affirmative Acton Bill Now”, and “Violence Against Women and Children is a Violation Against Human Rights.”

The Paramount Chief said women were good managers of homes and had the potentials of managing resources more judiciously, hence the importance to be given more opportunities in the national development space.

He commended OLAM for training many young ladies and widows in the municipality in vocational skills, with most beneficiaries setting up their own enterprises and, in turn, engaged others.

He entreated young girls who had been trained due for graduation this December aspire to be economically independent and support their families.

Mrs Florence Bobi, the Chairperson, Kaana Manga Voluntary Women Association, in a communique presented to the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly, reiterated the need to fast-track the passage of the affirmative action bill.

She called for stringent punitive measures against people engaged in rape and give priority to issues of women and children at the national and local levels.

Mr Benjamin Akurugu, the Assistant Director I at Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly, who received the communique on behalf of Mr Joseph Adongo, the Municipal Chief Executive, thanked the Association for the initiative.

He commended them for the good work, especially on the advocacy programmes on gender and assured them that their concerns would be addressed and factored into the implementation strategies of the Assembly.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence is an international annual campaign aimed at advocating the elimination of violence against women.

The days usually run from November 25 to December 10.