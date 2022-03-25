Create Professional Identify With Integrity.- Brigadier General Ewusi To Students

The Ghana Armed Forces has no room for hooliganism and vices because they are against military rules, regulations and discipline, Brigadier General Raymond K. Ewusi, Acting Director General, Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services, has said.

Speaking at this year’s Matriculation ceremony of 37 Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) in Accra, Brigadier General Ewusi admonished matriculants to carve a niche for themselves by creating professional identify with integrity.

“I am therefore admonishing you to be the difference between the old and the new order, shun deviant behaviours and other vices that expose you to danger.” added.

Brigadier General Ewusi who was the special guest, further tasked the students to develop resilience and dare to be different from their peers.

He reminded the matriculants that they were entering the nursing and midwifery profession at a time when there were a lot of adverse impressions about nurses and midwives.

“It is our wish that by your training, especially at the Military health institution, you strive to live beyond reproach and improve yourselves on daily basis.”

The Acting Director General of GAF Medical Service and Commander of the Kumasi Military Hospital, said as an institution, they were ready to train the matriculants despite the challenges so they could also achieve their dreams. “Let me further advise you that as students, you need to respect your colleagues and superiors to make your stay fruitful and productive.”

Mrs Ann Oduro-Ahin, Acting Principal of the 37 NMTC, said the College received hundreds of applications but 253 applicants were successfully admitted.

Out of the number admitted, she said 203 were females and 50 males.

The Acting Principal of 37 NMTC explained that 156 of the matriculants were pursuing Diploma in Registered General Nursing while 97 are pursuing Diploma in Registered Midwifery.

She announced that the College’s digital library would be operational and urged students to make use of the internet positively. “In this technological age, the phones, tablets, and laptops can be used positively. These same gadgets can also be used negatively at the detriment of your academic work.”

She said the College did not have adequate hostel facilities, lacked a bigger school bus for educational and co-curricular trips and also lacked an assembly hall to accommodate the increasing number of students and staff during durbars and other school functions.

Dr Mrs Joana Agyeman-Yeboah, Director of Nursing, International Maritime Hospital, Tema, who chaired, noted that nursing and midwifery profession had evolved over the years and leaders of various institutions were striving project excellence.

Dr Mrs Agyeman-Yeboah said the profession hinged on discipline, handwork, diligence, and self-control.

Ms Vera Amaki Nartey, a matriculant, pledged to abide by the rules of the College, work hard and adhere to relevant professional oaths.