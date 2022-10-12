Create stress free working environment for staff – Employers urged

Employers have been asked to provide needed resources for work to reduce the stress that comes with the non-availability of resources.

Professor Angela Ofori-Atta, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Ghana School of Medicine and Dentistry, made the call at a public lecture to mark this year’s World Mental Health Day.

She said supportive leadership at work places would also promote the mental health and wellbeing of employees.

The lecture was organised by the Department of Psychiatry of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Prof Ofori-Atta said employers needed to develop an Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP) to create an enabling environment for conversations about mental well-being at the workplace for respectful working relationships and improved productivity.

“Workers would be effective and efficient only when they are mentally sound,” she said, noting that the Ghana Health and Socioeconomic Panel Survey, undertaken by the University of Ghana and Yale University showed that psychological distress was prevalent among Ghanaians.

“Presently, Ghana is losing seven per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to low productivity caused by psychological distress, the study reported higher prevalence of depression among lower income earners and disempowered women. ”

The Psychiatrist said the cost of mental illness globally was estimated at USD 2.5 trillion in 2010, and expected to grow to USD 6 trillion by 2030 proving more costly than any other communicable disease.

She said in Ghana for instance, depression was one of the leading causes of disability, with suicide being the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29 year olds.

“People with severe mental health condition die prematurely as much as two decades earlier due to preventable physical conditions,” she added.

Prof Ofori-Atta said those who experienced moderate or severe psychological distress had considerably higher unemployment rates and significantly greater absenteeism among those who had jobs.

She said communication, healthy living, goal planning, celebration, and the capacity to recognise thinking mistakes, could enhance mental health and wellbeing.

Prof Ofori-Atta said Ghanaians could promote excellent mental health by promoting healthy behaviors, enforcing noise and sanitation rules, and working persistently to ensure that prayer camps were free from violations of human rights.

“The deep belief that mental illnesses are caused by demons rather than biomedical factors has made it almost impossible to attend to the mentally challenged at the prayer camps,” she said.

Prof. Ofori-Atta said the feeling of energy depletion or exhaustion, increased mental distance from one’s job, or feeling of negativity or cynicism related to one’s job, reduced professional efficacy, complete emotional, physical and mental exhaustion were symptoms of workplace stress that had not been properly managed.

Mr Opoku Ware Ampomah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, said the stigma and discrimination attached to mental health prevented people from seeking help at the early stages.

He appealed to the government to provide a workplace that was supportive to staff wellbeing and advised workers to care for themselves.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes Mental Health as a state of wellbeing that enables people to cope with the stress of life, realise their abilities, learn well, work well and contribute to the community development.

To mark this year’s World Mental Health Day, the WHO asked countries to re-kindle national efforts to protect and improve mental health.

It also called on the individuals to make mental health a priority.