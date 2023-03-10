Create technology that meet the needs of women and girls – Professor Boyea

Professor Cynthia Borkai Boyea, Lecturer at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has called on the Government to create technologies that meet the needs of women and girls for their growth and development.

She said technology access would empower the women and girls to expand their sense of self in the world, increase civic engagement, and raise awareness of their rights.

Professor Boyea made the call at the celebration of the International Women’s Day at Ayanfuri organized by the Women In Mining chapter of the Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL).

The celebration was on the theme;”DigitAll: Innovation and Technology for gender equality.

It was aimed at promoting girl child education within their catchment communities to encourage and educate them climb the ladder in education.

She said technology should be included in solving issues in the society and inclusivity was important adding that facilities must be made available for women and girls to easily access

The Lecturer implored the government to close all gabs in digital access and skills to support girls and women into the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)

She said efforts to close these gaps have led to improvements in the gender parity score, the absolute gap between men and women increased by twenty million since 2019.

Professor Boyea noted that women need to boost the digital gap by leveraging technology to contribute to sustainable development.

Dr Stephen Kofi Ndede, the General Manager of Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL) in his remarks said though the world was evolving around STEM, technology facilitating gender-based violence must be addressed.

He said legal frameworks should be developed in coordination with women’s organization and ran around human rights and survivor-informed approaches.

The General Manager noted that policy makers needed to coordinate with stakeholders to develop coherent responses and strategies to mitigate the gab hindering women growth.

The Edikan Mine he mentioned had women workforce of 12.5 percent which was above the industry’s benchmark of ten percent in Africa and promised to strive to hire more women whenever there was an opportunity.

Miss Adelaide Ewura Yankson, the Secretary of the Women In Mining chapter of PMGL said the program was aimed to encourage girls in catchment communities to partake in the S-T-E-M programme and indicated that the number of women in mining is low.

She advised the girls in community to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the group and partake in the S-T-E-M programme

Women In mining was determined snd committed to addressing and supporting communities within their catchment areas for growth and development.

She encouraged young girls to make use of available resources to develop and empower themselves to be ready for ready to embrace opportunitiesl offered them.