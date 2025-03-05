Creating a Pipeline of Talent to Feed the Growth of Neuroscience: Lessons from Ghana

By: Dr. Hephzi Tagoe

Introduction

Neuroscience is a rapidly growing field worldwide and an evolving discipline in Ghana, with only a handful of institutions offering neuroscience related programs. As a field that holds the key to understanding brain function, mental health, and neurological diseases, the need for trained neuroscientists is greater than ever. Recognising this potential, myself and Dr. Thomas Tagoe of the University of Ghana, have co-authored a paper sharing insights from a pioneering initiative designed to spark interest and build capacity in neuroscience among students in Ghana. Since 2017, the annual NeuroGirl Camp program has empowered hundreds of students through hands-on experiments, mentorship, and career guidance. Now, after a decade of capacity-building in STEM, their latest publication examines the impact of this initiative and explores how such programs can shape the future of neuroscience in Ghana and beyond.

Bridging the Gender Gap in Neuroscience

While Ghana’s neuroscience landscape is evolving, women remain underrepresented in the field, reflecting a global trend across STEM disciplines. Limited access to education, fewer research opportunities, and societal biases have historically created barriers for women pursuing careers in neuroscience. Addressing this challenge requires intentional efforts to provide young women with opportunities to engage with STEM fields from an early stage.

Since the 1990s, modern girl camps have played a crucial role in encouraging young women’s interest in STEM through hands-on learning, mentorship, and community-building. These initiatives provide a safe space for girls to explore STEM without societal biases. In Ghana, programs like Tech Needs Girls emerged in the early 2000s to train young girls in coding and technology, tackling the digital divide that disproportionately affects women. The African Gifted Foundation later launched STEM summer academies, which evolved into the African Science Academy, a specialist institution where girls complete a two-year A-level program in just 10 months.

These initiatives have demonstrated the power of early exposure and mentorship in shaping future STEM professionals. However, despite these efforts, neuroscience remains an underexplored discipline in Ghana’s educational landscape. Recognising this gap, GH.Scientific launched the NeuroGirl Camp, an initiative designed to introduce young girls to neuroscience through immersive, hands-on learning experiences.

Since its inception, the NeuroGirl Camp has engaged hundreds of girls, combining neuroscience experiments with mentorship from professionals in the field. By providing early exposure to neuroscience, the initiative is helping to bridge the gender gap and build a diverse talent pipeline. The program serves as a model for increasing diversity in STEM and expanding neuroscience education in emerging scientific communities.

The Need for More Women in Neuroscience

Despite growing global interest and investment in brain research, women remain underrepresented in neuroscience, particularly in Africa, where programs and research opportunities are still limited. A more diverse workforce is not only essential for gender equity, but also because diverse teams enhance scientific inquiry, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to complex problems.

Building on the foundations of past STEM initiatives, NeuroGirl Camp is ensuring that young women in Ghana are not just introduced to STEM but are also inspired to contribute to this critical and emerging discipline. As neuroscience education continues to expand, programs like NeuroGirl Camp play a vital role in shaping the next generation of African neuroscientists.

Opportunities Beyond the Experience Days

While single-gender initiatives like NeuroGirl Camp provide a crucial foundation for young women in STEM, long-term success in the field requires preparation for the mixed-gender environments they will encounter in academia and the workforce. To truly empower future neuroscientists, programs must go beyond technical training and foster confidence, risk-taking, and the ability to build strong professional networks. Developing transferable skills, enhancing visibility in the scientific community, and recognising opportunities early in one’s academic journey are key factors for career success in neuroscience.

Several initiatives already champion these principles by providing ongoing support for women in STEM. In Ghana, Women in STEM (WiSTEM) promotes mentorship, skills development, and career advancement for women across scientific disciplines. Globally, organisations like World Women in Neuroscience (WWN) and The ALBA Network, work to create inclusive research environments, connect female neuroscientists with funding and leadership opportunities, and advocate for gender equity in science. These initiatives highlight the importance of continuous support beyond early engagement programs, ensuring that women in neuroscience are not only inspired but also equipped with the skills, networks, and opportunities needed to thrive in their careers.

To further strengthen the impact of programs like NeuroGirl Camp, integrating elements such as industry internships, research placements, and leadership training can help bridge the transition from education to career. Encouraging participation in global neuroscience competitions, conferences, and professional networks will also provide young women with the visibility and connections necessary for long-term success. By aligning with these broader efforts and expanding the scope of support, Ghana’s neuroscience pipeline can continue to grow, fostering a new generation of female neuroscientists equipped to confidently contribute meaningfully to the field.

While these opportunities provide crucial pathways for growth, sustaining and expanding initiatives like NeuroGirl Camp requires overcoming significant challenges.

Navigating Challenges

Limited funding remains a major barrier to scaling the program and increasing its accessibility across the country. Logistical constraints, particularly in reaching diverse students, also pose difficulties in broadening participation. Additionally, persistent societal biases around gender roles in STEM continue to impact the retention and long-term engagement of girls in neuroscience.

Addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach. Stronger institutional and governmental support is essential to integrate neuroscience education into mainstream STEM policies. Strengthening mentorship networks will help sustain the long-term impact of the program by providing role models and career guidance beyond the camp experience. Additionally, exploring scalable funding models, such as industry partnerships and grant opportunities, will be critical in ensuring the program’s sustainability and expansion.

Overcoming these obstacles is not only essential for the continued success of NeuroGirl Camp in Ghana but also presents a scalable model for increasing diversity in STEM education globally.

A Model for Global STEM Engagement

The success of NeuroGirl Camp demonstrates that targeted, hands-on STEM programs can effectively bridge gender gaps in science. Its model provides valuable lessons for other sectors facing similar challenges in building gender-inclusive communities. By equipping young women with foundational neuroscience knowledge, mentorship, and a strong peer support system, the initiative is helping to shape the next generation of African neuroscientists.

The research findings are detailed in the publication, “Creating a Pipeline of Talent to Feed the Growth of Neuroscience: Lessons from Ghana,” recently published in the Journal of Neurology Education.

