Creating A World Of Good Through Women’s Football: The Malta Guinness Way

The 2022/2023 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) was launched at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Wednesday night in the presence of distinguished personalities including the Chairperson of the Women’s League Board Madam Hillary Boateng. President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt S. E. Okraku, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries, Madam Helene Weesie and Mr. Fadi Fattal, Group Director at Imax Media.

The 20 participants of the 20 WPL were fully represented by their captains and executive officers and coaches. Also present were the Die Hard Supporters and the media.

Th Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries, the main headline sponsor of the WPL said her company believes in creating a Can Do World for everyone, and that desire led to the launch of the campaign dubbed ‘Enjoy a World of Good’.

Madam Helene Weesie emphasized on contributing to a world where people feel energized, revitalized and have a can do spirit to achive all their dreams and aspirations.

She said everyone knows football is a passion of the nation, and the games unites as well as ignites.

“The game is enjoyed and played by both men and women, we believe women deserve the needed support to enhance their potential in this sport and Malta Guinness is happy to help provide this support by sponsoring the Women’s Premier League” she said.

She noted that it is in line with their brand promise to create a can do world, empowering and energizing the extraordinary ladies to do exploits in the world of football.

According to Madam Weesie, they have launched a plastic recycling campaign to help fight the problem of plastic waste which is growing in Ghana, and the WPL will be another platform impact the world positively.

She was certain the partnership with the GFA will help break the bias in the nation’s football space.

“We want to create a world of good for these wonderful female players and other young ladies across the country” she added.

She urged Ghanaians to support the WPL, share the stories, cheer the girls and give them the support they need, to take the Malta Guinness Premier League to the next level.

She also counted on the media partners to support to give the league the coverage it deserves across the country.

The new look 2022/2023 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League kicked off last weekend.

The clubs competing are Berry Ladies Football Club. Hasaacas Ladies, Faith Ladies, Soccer Intellectuals, Lady Strikers, Army Ladies, Thunder Queens, Police Ladies, Ridge City, Essiam Socrates Ladies, Pearlpia Ladies, Prisons Ladies, Tamale Super Ladies, Ashtown Ladies FC, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Northern Ladies FC, Supreme Ladies FC, Candy Soccer Academy, Fabulous Ladies and Dreamz Ladies FC.