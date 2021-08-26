Creating opportunities for the youth to develop in Ghana

Reverend Fr Celestin Anani Boateng, Parish Priest of St. John Vianney Parish, Nkonya-Wurupong, has underscored the need for the creation of opportunities and safe places for the youth to ensure the development of their communities.

He said when the opportunities are created, it would enable the youth to come together to build understanding, reduce misconceptions and develop healthy relationships.

Rev Fr Boateng who was speaking during a Youth Activists’ workshop organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Nkonya Ntsumuru in the Oti region said the youth were an essential part of advancing the culture of peace and noted that given the opportunity young people could change the world.

“Let us open our minds and horizons, share ideas, interests and values, build cooperative relations towards a new culture of peace for the welfare of our future generations.”

The Priest said the youth must learn and show positive roles in their lives such as leadership skills through their sense of building peace and stability, public education on discipline and abstain from the use of illicit drugs with the sense to avoid confrontations.

He tasked the government to ensure political stability through a good and workable constitution, respect for human rights and freedoms, while political parties respect each other’s ideologies and have free and fair elections.

Rev Fr Boateng called for great religious freedom of all people especially in educational institutions and workplaces adding that issues of veiling, religious dressings and other practices were well discussed and understood by all stakeholders to ensure peaceful coexistence.

He said there was the need to change from bad habits such as bribery and corruption, tribalism, gossip and rivalry but always promote peace, adhere to change and continue to live in peace, unity and harmony for Ghana’s stability. “It is we who can change and develop Ghana.”

Mr Rockson Gbande, Deputy Director, Programmes, NCCE noted that perpetrators of extremist behaviours targeted youth who exhibit defiant attitudes and admonished them to look out for signs that would draw them into such activities.

Superintendent Samuel Aboagye, Krachi East Municipal Commander of Police made a presentation on Grievances Handling procedures: Public Order Act, I994 (Act, 491), Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999) and ADR Mechanisms.

He noted that the police were to be notified by any person who desired to hold special events under the Public Order Act and added that “you are to notify the police not to take a permit from them” while urging citizens to adhere to the Act to prevent them from facing penalties as a result of their disregard for provisions in the Act.

Mr Clement Kwesi Tettey Mamadu, Acting Oti Regional Director of the Commission said the position of NCCE was that it is non-partisan adding that “Ghana is one and Ghana is a unitary state.”

He called on the youth to become security conscious and be able to identify changes in their communities especially those that could lead to causing harm and danger.

The workshop was themed: “National Cohesion and Peaceful Co-existence and Importance of National Development.”

Reverend Leonard Aglomasa, Biakoye District Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said it was the expectation of the Commission that citizens would be empowered to stand for national cohesion and inclusive participation.

He urged participants and their communities to live together irrespective of their differences since it was the only way they could develop.

The youth of the Biakoye District in a communique resolved to be committed to embrace peace and live harmoniously with each other.

DSP Essilfie-Donkoh David, Biakoye District Commander of Police noted that extremist activities from neighbouring countries affected the human security of Ghana adding that “once we have seen the havoc they cause in other countries, we don’t have to feel unconcerned for them to enter our territory.”

He mentioned unemployment, hunger for power, and money as some of the causes of extremism.