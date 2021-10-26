Creative Africa Nexus at IATF 2021 –Africa’s Largest Gathering of Creatives

Africa’s Largest Gathering of Creatives: 15 – 21 November 2021, Durban, South Africa

Organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) will take place in Durban from 15 to 21 November 2021.

IATF2021 provides a platform to promote trade under the AfCFTA. It will bring together continental and global buyers and sellers, and will enable stakeholders to share trade, investment, and market information as well as trade finance and trade facilitation solutions designed to support intra-African trade and the economic integration of the continent. In addition to establishing business-to-business and business-to-government exchange platforms for business deals and advisory services, IATF2021 also operates IATF2021 Virtual, an interactive online platform that replicates the physical event.

From 15- 21 November CANEX will come to life through an expansive and inclusive programme of events at the IATF2021. From a 3 day Live Theatre programme that will host informal conversations, showcases, case-study presentations and personal journeys of some of Africa’s most exciting talents, to the 2 day high-level CANEX Summit on 19-20 November that will see top African talent in deep and outcomes driven conversations with policy leaders, government representatives, global and African creative brands and companies, and financiers, CANEX has been especially curated by and for the African creative sector.

At its core, CANEX is about the business of the creative industries. It is about finding sustainable, and scalable solutions for African creatives both established and emerging. CANEX is free for all delegates to attend and to take part in the sessions, masterclasses and networking opportunities.

The following masterclasses are open to all IATF2021 delegates – registration is free and open until 29 October: https://www.intrafricantradefair.com/en/user/register