World IP Day 2021 – Harnessing African Creative Intellectual Property

If the creative industry of Africa was a car, intellectual property would be its fuel.

The Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX), a programme put in place by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to support Africa’s creative and cultural industries, announces a series of virtual forums in the lead-up to the Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF2021) taking place in Kigali, Rwanda from 8 to 14 December, 2021 with the next event being focused on intellectual property.

Most African states have in place intellectual property laws that are important tools to safeguard creativity and innovation so as to fuel growth of copyright based industries under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. A number of issues remain critical if IP rights are to evolve into an asset class that can be monetised on the continent, including the administration and enforcement of IP laws, and the harmonisation of their application at regional and continental level.

Another element of critical importance for independent creatives and SMEs (Small to Medium Enterprises) is access to intellectual property information, legal support, and enforcement. Smaller creative companies and individual creatives are often unaware of their rights and the resources that are available to assist them in protecting those rights.

These issues shall be explored during a special CANEX virtual event to celebrate World IP Day 2021, Monday April 26, which is themed: “IP & SMEs – Taking your Ideas to Market.” This high-level discussion will be of interest to all working creatives looking to understand and protect their IP rights; anyone in the legal, policy, and implementation sectors of intellectual property practice; as well as financial institutions looking to finance the CCI sector.

To take part in this free digital event on Monday 26 April at 15:00 CAT simply create your free IATF Virtual account that will enable access to all of the functionality of this virtual platform, including your ability to then sign up for the digital event: https://legacy.intrafricantradefair.com/event/IATF/register

A team of IP experts from across a range of sectors will engage on these important topics as well as answer questions from attendees. The CANEX digital event will include:

Moderator

Ms. Rita Anwiri Chindah (Nigeria) – Intellectual Property Lawyer and Communicator

Nothando Migogo – Director & Co-Founder, Sosela

Angela Ndambuki – Regional Director Sub-Saharan Africa, nternational Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI)

Dr Outule Rapuleng – Head of ARIPO Academy, African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO)

Dr. Mahama Ouedraogo – Director of the Department of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (ESTI), African Union Commission

Paulo Lanteri Legal Officer, Copyright Law Division, Copyright and Creative Industries Sector, World International Property Organisation (WIPO)