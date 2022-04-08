Creative Arts Consultant urges gov’t to invest more in creative arts industry

Ghana’s creative arts industry must be resourced to optimize its potential to contribute to the socio-economic development of the Country, Mr Mike Amon-Kwafo, a Creative Arts Consultant has said,

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, he said the industry needed all-around investment to boost its competitiveness as an economic pillar that could create value for the country’s development agenda.

“We need investment in the industry, ranging from putting in place the infrastructure, creating and resourcing the market, making available seed money for industry players, developing our human resource and to the needed technologies,” he said.

Mr Amon-Kwafo said there was no clear decision by the State to invest money into thematic areas of the sector.

“The state has not really put in any significant investment in terms of growth that would make a difference but as for the potential we can vouch for it. For instance, tourism has seen some growth and if the agencies are able to increase the inflow of tourism into the country, that is a plus for us.”

He said the culture and creative industry in general is self-managed, where industry players from fine arts, film, visual arts, arts and crafts among others had almost zero input in policy decisions.

Mr Amon-Kwafo pointed out that Ghana needed to diversify its economy by paying more importance to the creative industry in lieu of its potential to rake in revenue in the export sector.

He however, lauded the Government for the ongoing construction of the Kwadaso Senior High School purposely for the industry as mentioned by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, General Secretary, Ghana Culture Forum (GCF), who also underscored the need for infrastructural investment, said, Ghana does not have an art gallery to attract tourists and serve as an embodiment of knowledge.

“I am a visual artist, but we do not have an art gallery to showcase the work of legendary Ghanaians like the Kofi Antobam, Amon Kotei,” he added.

Nana Owoahene Acheampong stressed the need for theaters for the film, music and performing arts sectors to enable the industry continue to add value players, particularly budding talents.

He also called on the Government to make credit facilities available to improve access to long-term, low-cost and sustainable financing for entrepreneurs and investors in the industry.