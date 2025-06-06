Creative Arts Leaders Urge Waste Rethink at Landfill Exhibition

Ghana’s creative sector stakeholders have called for a national re-evaluation of waste management approaches amid escalating plastic and textile pollution.

The appeal emerged during Accra’s “Echoes of the Landfill Site” exhibition, where artists showcased works transforming discarded materials into art, spotlighting creativity’s role in advancing environmental solutions and circular economies.

Organized to honor artists repurposing waste, the event united diplomatic representatives, the Creative Arts Agency, Ghana Culture Forum, and the Museum of Science and Technology. These entities advocated for replacing plastics and non-biodegradable textiles with eco-friendly alternatives, citing urban landfills’ saturation from second-hand clothing imports and fast fashion.

Attendees emphasized waste’s untapped potential, highlighting displays featuring textile scraps, plastics, and packaging reconstituted into art by creators including Beatrice Arthur, Essilfie Banton, and Obed Addo. Participants urged collaborative action among artists, policymakers, industries, and environmental groups to address waste holistically while encouraging public adoption of sustainable consumption habits.

The dialogue aligns with broader policy discussions, including former President Mahama’s campaign proposal for a Waste Management Fund to finance green jobs and infrastructure. As Ghana confronts urbanization-driven pollution, organizers aim to catalyze lasting innovation through cultural reframing of waste.