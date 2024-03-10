Creatives For NDC Congratulates Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Creatives For NDC has congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for her nomination as the running mate for John Dramani Mahama.

In a Press Release issued on behalf of their founders; Rex Omar and Abdulai Baba Sadiq, the National Executive Committee and the entire membership of creatives for NDC, expressed confidence in her ability to deliver as they say “congratulations on your reselection as running mate for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the great NDC party.”

The Release which was signed by Haruna Seidu Soale (Zoree), National Chairman-Creatives For NDC, he stated their confidence in Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and is certain of her success as running mate and Vice President.

“We wish you and our dear party victory in the coming election,” he stated.