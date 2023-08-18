Creative for NDC extends condolences to their colleague and friend, John Dumelo Jnr

Words fail to relay the right sentiments when the demise of a mother occurs, she who gave life, and from her chest came the nutrition for our nourishment and growth.

It is indeed a daunting task to write on the passing of a mother who blessed Ghana and Africa with one of the finest actors in the Creative Industry, but we as a matter of momentousness extend our warmest heartfelt empathy and condolences to our colleague, *John Setor Dumelo Jnr.*

May you be strong in this difficult times.

Mama Antoinette is gone but will not be forgotten

Because she left behind a son, who is a father, husband, farmer, businessman, politician and one of the finest brains in our creative industry.

Mama Antoinette, May your soul find happiness, peace, and eternal rest with your maker. May you also find tranquility in this hard time our dear brother, John Dumelo.

On behalf our founders *Comrade Rex Omar* and *Comrade Baba Sadiq* and our National Chairpersons, *Haruna Seidu Soale Zoree* and *Dzifa Agbetepey,* we say in your own voice; *’WE DEY FOR YOU’*

*Signed*

Kada Faisel

National Deputy Secretary

CREATIVES 4 NDC.

*Countersigned*

Marty Dickson

National Secretary

CREATIVES FOR NDC.

_CREATIVES FOR NDC: Building Ghana Through The Arts._