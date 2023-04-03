Creativity at Science, Engineering and Technology Fair

The Opportunity and Risk Management Institute (ORMI), organisers of this year’s Science, Engineering and Technology (STEM) Fair in the Volta Region, has commended the participating schools for showcasing excellence and creativity in technological advancement.

The 17 senior high schools (SHSs) that participated in the fair, on the theme: “Inventions for Community Development,” included St Paul’s, St. Catherine, Akatsi, Abor, Avenorpeme, Volta, Sogacope, Adidome, and Anlo Afiadenyigba, as well as the Dabala Senior High Technical School.

The commendation came on the back of the second edition of ORMI’s project, dubbed: ‘Science, Engineering and Technology Fair,’ held on the Abor SHS (Aborsco) Campus.

Some of the projects displayed were the production of ethanol system, electric power generation system, an Outboard Motor, Cassava milling machine, Drone, Microwave, production of biogas, mobile water car, rechargeable power bank, excavator and a wireless charger.

Others included a rainwater detector, solar water heater with reservoir, recycling machine, USB rechargeable blender, making fuel from plastic waste (Pyrolysis), water level indicator, automatic streetlight, hydroelectric plant, and a Bluetooth Phone Light.

Madam Stella Attakpah, the Managing Director, ORMI, said the time of learning by memorisation had become a thing of the past “because it was a teaching method that dulls the creative thinking abilities of students,” simplifying the main purpose of the teaching-learning process to passing exams.

She said the STEM initiative would stimulate deeper understanding by awakening the critical thinking and imagination capacities of students to think outside the box.

This would be an attestation that “we have the talents and when given the opportunity, these young talents will blossom and mature to become the cornerstone of the economic development of our dear community.”

The Institute, which is mainly into educational research, also provides divers services including training, seminars and workshops, as well as projects in personal and security risks management.

These form part of its corporate social responsibility, geared towards bridging the gap between theoretical studies and practical creative solutions.

Mr Gerhard Kwesi Avudzivi, the Keta Municipal Director of Education, said the Fair suggested the need to speed up inspiration of girls for enrollment into STEM “since there are a lot of opportunities awaiting them”.

He said the government should institute policies conducive to the development of science, engineering, technology, and innovation.

Mr Raymond Letsah Glover, the spokesperson for ORMI and former Headmaster of Aborsco, said the event served as an opportunity for industry to work with schools to ‘pluck them young’ and give students the relevant support, to prepare them for the future.

The main objectives of the Fair, he said, were to encourage students to unearth their inborn potentials, identify problems in their environment and develop solutions, and those would encourage the youth to become self-reliant.

It was also to give both students and teachers a platform to leverage teaching and learning experiences and contribute to building human capital in the face of changing global market trends.

Certificates and awards were presented to participating schools for their exceptional performance.

