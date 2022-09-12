CREMA Committees undergo training

The Executive Committees of three Community Resource Management Areas (CREMA) within the Western Wildlife Corridor, have undergone capacity building training to sustainably manage the natural resources and reserves within the areas.

The two-day training was part of an integrated approach to build resilient communities to effectively manage the CREMAs with focus on biodiversity conservation to promote green value chains and help restore degraded landscapes, forest reserves and wildlife.

The three CREMAs are the Sanyiga Kassena Gavara Kara (SKGK), Bulkawe and Builsa Yenning.

The CREMAs are protected areas managed under a community governance regime and there are six of them within the Western Wildlife Corridor.

The training was organised by the Organisation for Indigenous Initiatives and Sustainability (ORGIIS-Ghana), an environmentally focused organisation with funding support from the Noe, a French-based organisation. to empower communities within the Western Wildlife Corridor to sustainably manage the natural resources for sustainability.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the training at Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality, Mr Julius Awaregya, the Executive Director, ORGIIS-Ghana, said the intervention was part of efforts to mitigate challenges of climate change and prevent the forest reserves and natural resources from depletion.

He said Ghana had signed onto the international conventions and protocols on addressing issues of climate change and carbon emissions but regretted that the Western Wildlife Corridor which had huge ecological potentials had over the years been destroyed.

He said apart from illegal mining, chainsaw operators, sand winning and agriculture activities which had caused destruction to the forest reserve, hunters and settlements of Fulani herdsmen were fast depleting the natural resources in the corridor.

“It is put on the website of the International Union for Conservation of Nature that the Western Wildlife Corridor is the greenest area in Upper East Region, and this tells the ecological importance of the corridor.

Also, it links the Mole National Park in Ghana to the Nazinga Game Ranch in Burkina Faso for easy movement of wild animals and provides protection to the Sissili River, but the challenges we have are so enormous and it is bad for biodiversity management,” he said.

Mr Awaregya indicated that the intervention was therefore to empower the CREMAs who are community members to work with the mandated state institutions and enforce the powers given them to address the challenges and restore degraded landscapes.

“The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has signed and given them a certificate of devolution of authority to manage their own natural resources and there is also a by-law developed and gazetted by the Builsa North Municipal, Builsa South, Kassena-Nankana West and Sissila East Districts giving them the power to manage their natural resources,” he said.

Mr Joseph Kwasi Binlinla, the Northern Zone Regional Management, Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, said the CREMA concept was one of the most sustainable approaches to protecting and managing natural resources and forest reserves.

He underscored the need for communities to be integrated into the management of natural resources to empower them to appreciate the significance of the natural resources to their development.

Mr Binlinla explained that the CREMA concept integrates alternative livelihood interventions including beekeeping, shea nut processing among others and said, “we all know the importance of shea and if the women understand that they can get money from the shea, they will not go and fell the tree for charcoal, and this will help them to depend less on natural resources”.