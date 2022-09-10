CREMAs Executives Build Their Capacities

In recognition of the failures of sectoral approaches to overcome global challenges of biodiversity loss, climate change, food insecurity and poverty, the

Organistion for Indigenous Initiatives and sustainability (ORGIIS GHANA) a local non-profit non-governmental organization (NGO) has organized a two days capacity building workshop for BUILKAWE , BUILSA YENNING and SKGK Community Resource Management Area ( CREMAs) Executives to enhance the executives alignment with integrated landscape approaches.

The workshop which took place in the Builsa north municipality on Thursday and Friday at the municipal assembly hall brought up the Executives from about four districts namely, Builsa north, Builsa South, Kasena Nankana West District all in the Upper East Region and Sissala East district in the Upper West Region.

The timely intervention workshop which led by the Forestry commission and wildlife division took the participants through some key areas of the work of CREMAs Executives at the communities level and the Forest as well.

Addressing the participants, the upper east regional manager of wildlife division of the Forestry commission, Mr Joseph Binlilah urged the participants to be proactive in their line of duties as CREMAs Executives especially when it comes to dealing with community members and offenders.

He outlined the the duties of the CREMAs Executives and how they can work hand in hand with both the Forestry commission and community members to safeguard the Forest.

Mr Binlilah urged the participants to be law abiding by working in line with the rules and regulations of the CREMAs.

He noted that there is a need for the Executives to observe and enforce CREMAs rules and regulations to discourage the public from distroying the Forest and bushfire.

He urged the participants to enhance their patrol within the CREMAs area and report any offenders to the appropriate office to be addressed.

He appealed to the Executives to pay special attention to protect the wildlife, economy trees,river bodies, illegal activities by the Fulani herdsmen and illegal chainsaw operators among others to preserve the Forest.

The participants were extremely happy with the training given to them added that it will go a long way to help in their daily activities as CREMAs Executives.

By Kwaching Agwaazeh