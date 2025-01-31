Crest International Schools Students Gain Insight into ECOWAS During Educational Visit

Students from Crest International Schools in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, recently embarked on an enlightening educational excursion to the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja.

The visit, aimed at broadening the students’ understanding of regional cooperation and governance, saw Grade 5 pupils accompanied by their teachers, Mrs. Benssie and Mr. Stephen, engage in a series of informative and interactive sessions.

Upon arrival, the students were warmly welcomed at the ECOWAS Training Center, where Mrs. Kete Gills-Harry, Principal Program Officer for Career Management and Training, delivered an engaging presentation. She provided a comprehensive overview of ECOWAS’ history, achievements, and contributions to regional integration, peace, and development in West Africa. Her interactive session captivated the young minds, offering them valuable insights into the organization’s role in fostering unity and cooperation among its 15 member states.

The students also had the opportunity to explore the ECOWAS Library, where they were gifted books detailing the organization’s accomplishments, policies, and treaties. These resources are expected to further enrich their understanding of ECOWAS’ mission and its impact on the region.

A highlight of the visit was a tour of the Commission’s main building, including the iconic conference hall where pivotal decisions shaping West Africa’s future are made. This behind-the-scenes look at the heart of ECOWAS operations left a lasting impression on the students, bringing their classroom studies on regional organizations and global cooperation to life.

Crest International Schools expressed its gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission for their hospitality and commitment to educating the next generation. “This visit was not just an excursion but a practical learning experience that deepened our students’ appreciation for the importance of regional unity and collaboration,” said a school representative.

The trip underscored the value of experiential learning in shaping young minds and fostering a sense of global citizenship. For the students of Crest International Schools, the visit to ECOWAS was a memorable step toward understanding the complexities and triumphs of regional governance in Africa.