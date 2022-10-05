CRI offers GHC10, 000 for information on man flogging toddler in viral video

Child Rights International (CRI) is offering a reward of ₵10, 000 for any individual with detail information on a man seen flogging a toddler mercilessly in a viral video.

The Organisation also want information that will help locate the person who recorded the video and individuals watching the scene unfold.

A statement issued in Accra by Bright Appiah, Executive Director, CRI, said the reward would be provided after such claims had been substantiated and verified by the Police and/or Social Welfare Department as true.

It said the reward was in support of the Ghana Police Service’s effort to locate the individual.

The statement said acts of such nature unfortunately were not absent in the society and that numerous children across the country faced such abuse daily.

It said the video was a clear indication of a dent in child protection efforts in the country, which must be tackled with all seriousness and perpetrators of such acts made to face the law.

It commended the Police for the swift response in trying to trace the whereabouts of the man recorded in the video.

The Police have said efforts were underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.

The Police earlier announced a reward of GH₵2,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of the individual.