Crime cases move up in Birim North District

Obrempong Kwesi Amoh Kyeretwie I, Chief of Abirem has expressed worry over rampant robbery cases in the Birim North District, and called for support to help the police deal with the crime situation.

Police reports showed that within three months, over ten robbery cases were recorded, raising fear of insecurity among inhabitants.

The Chief, who is also President of Birim North Association of Chiefs who doubles as the Acting Kotoku Gyaasehene expressed the worry when the District Police Command was invited to explain the rumour about rising crime situation in the area.

The Association supported the Birim North District Police Command with GHC9,000.00 for the maintenance of the only vehicle available for use in crime control.

Obrempong Kyeretwie I expressed the hope that the gesture would ensure the safety of inhabitants and called for support from philanthropists and Non-Governmental Organizations to support the District Police Command.

He also entreated the public who own ammunitions to contact the police for registration, saying, it would go a long way to enable them protect themselves and stay safe.

Inspector Isaac Kwesi Ofori, Ntronang Station, who represented the Birim North District police command, said although the police were doing their best to curb the rampant robberies, they were equally fraught with challenges that hindered their operations.

He mentioned that lack of accommodation for newly posted officers, vehicles and staff attrition were some of the problems that thwarted their efforts in giving off their best to protect lives and property.

He urged the Association to put in place stringent measures like placing ban on operation of motorbikes and tricycles that normally trigger robbery in the communities.

Inspector Ofori said those operators were the sole suspects of robbery cases being reported at the police station, and called on the traditional leaders to come to their aid.