Crime rate reduces in Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality – MCE

Mr. Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for Tarkwa-Nsuaem says crime rate has declined in the Municipality.

According to him, security detachment was actively monitoring the activities of illegal artisanal mining, though they have reduced the number of men on the ground to manageable levels.

Mr. Kessie revealed this at the second ordinary meeting of the fourth session of the eighth Assembly Meeting held at Ahwetieso, stressed that “security in the municipality has been relatively calm.”

On financial status of the assembly, he said, the revenue position of the assembly in 2023 has not been encouraging, adding, as of July, this year, the assembly had mobilised a total revenue of GH¢9,233,402.61 as against GH¢14,122,738.52 in 2022.

The MCE indicated that in expenditure, the assembly spent GH¢9,777,778.23 as against GH¢11,388,357.63 in 2022.

“The drastic drop is because of the Central Government policy to partner Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies for the collection of revenues on Property rate across the country.

“We, however, anticipate that the problems which have stalled this revenue mobilization process would be resolved as early as practicable to enable us successfully complete our planned projects and programmes this year,” he said.

Touching on projects, Mr. Kessie explained that the assembly had made a budget from its Mineral Development Fund, Internally Generated Fund, District Assembly Common Fund and District Assemblies Common Fund Responsive Factor Grant and intend to construct one six- unit classroom block with ancillary facilities, landscaping, and tree planting around the facility.

He said the assembly would also provide 120 dual desks and six teachers table and chairs at Dompim and a 20-seater water closet toilet facility for Simpa cluster of schools.

The rest are; fabrication and supply of 240 dual desks, 24 teachers table and chairs, 40 hexagonal tables and chairs, three bookshelves and 300 tables and chairs for schools as well as the development of a digitalized revenue mobilization system for business operation permit.

The MCE further said the recent heavy downpour affected 15 communities in the municipality and one person from Nsuaem lost his live.

According to Mr. Kessie, a total of 974 persons from 472 households were affected and some of the communities included Nsuaem, Bonsa, Bonsawire, Benso, Essuoso, Tarkwa Banso among others.

Mr. Kessie said the assembly procured relief items to support the victims and appealed to some mining companies in the municipality to assist the assembly to complement their efforts.

The Presiding Member, Mr. Emmanuel Gado, said this year cases brought before the Public Relations and Complains Committee revolved around the issue of accountability from their unit committees, assembly members and electorates.

“The PRCC has sat on four cases so far and it is imperative that we all recognize the importance of been accountable, transparent, and responsive to the people whose interest we represent.

“Let us all do the needful by putting our house in order as honorable members as we uphold the highest standard of integrity and serve our electorates with dedication for our deeds to speak for our re-election in the 9th assembly and beyond,” Mr. Gado added