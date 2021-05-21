The government is concerned with the increasing number of crimes that result in the loss of lives in the country.

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior, said murder and road traffic crashes as crimes that resulted in deaths.

He noted that in the first quarter of the year, 771 road traffic crashes were recorded with 124 murder cases recorded nationwide.

Speaking at the opening of the National Police Command Conference at Senchi in the Eastern Region, the Minister said the government was committed to ensuring that these criminals were nibbed in the bud.

The Minister said he had directed the Criminal Investigations Department to update him on the progress made in murder cases although they took a long time to unravel them.

Additionally, Mr Dery said security cameras were installed to trace motorists, who breached traffic regulations.

Also, the Minister said an inter Ministerial Committee, made up of the Ministry of Roads, Communication and Finance, was set up to assist in the fight against road crashes and recalcitrant drivers.

Mr Dery noted that flagrant abuse of road traffic rules by commercial motor riders had resulted in increasing road crashes.

He said the country had not legalised the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes and motor riders were the ones who breached traffic laws the more.

The three-day National Police Command Conference (NAPOCC) is a meeting of senior members of the Police Service.

NAPOCC consists of Police Management Board (POMAB), Regional Police Commanders and selected directors at the National Police Headquarters formation.

NAPOCC discusses security issues confronting each region, considering their administration, operation, investigations about the mandate of the Police Service.

The conference is on the theme: “The role of leadership in preventing violent crime and promoting community safety.”

Mr Dery said a comparative analysis of reported cases of selected crimes nationwide during the first quarter for the year 2020 and 2021 showed a mixed picture.

He said in the case of robbery, 525 cases were recorded in the year 2020 first quarter while in the first quarter of the year 2021, 495 cases were recorded.

The Minister said in the case of rape, 119 cases were recorded in the first quarter of the year 2020 and in the year 2021 first quarter, 97 cases were recorded.

“Kidnap came down marginally from 27 in 2020 to 21 in the year 2021.

However, murder cases nationwide increased from first quarter 2020 to first quarter 2021 from 123 to 124.”

Mr Dery tasked the senior Police officers to propose solutions to deal with crime decisively.

He further tasked the officers to be more proactive and professional in line with modern policing in response to the complex nature of crimes.

The Minister said the government was striving to ensure that the needs of the Police Service were catered for.

“We must make more use of the community policing concept to encourage Chiefs, leaders and members in communities in Ghana to partake in crime prevention.”

He was happy that the public is showing greater interest in security and this assisting security agency to secure their communities.

Mr Dery stressed the need for the country to guard at all times its accolade of an oasis of peace.

He said there was also the need to boost the staff strength of the Police because of fast-growing population, which come with security implications.

The Minister noted that the current police/ civilian population in Ghana is 1 to 768, adding that “this falls short of the UN ratio of 1 is to 500.

He said one of the President’s goals in security was to ensure that all citizens were safe in the country.

Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector General of Police (IGP), was elated that the 2020 Global Peace Index Report produced by the Institute of Economics and Peace in June last year ranked Ghana as the third most peaceful country in sub-Saharan Africa.

The role of the Police and other law enforcement agencies in this global recognition cannot be over-emphasized.

The IGP noted that despite the peace and security the country was enjoying, terrorism, robbery, murder, manslaughter, arson, rape kidnapping, assault and domestic violence continue to threaten communities physically and psychologically.

“We need to develop sustainable security measures to insulate the communities from violent crimes.”

The IGP called for more support from the public to fight violent and organised crimes.

He appealed to the senior officers to also create avenues for personnel to communicate with leadership as well as express their concerns for appropriate solutions.

“This initiative will, to a large extent, enable leaders to guide personnel on both personal and professional concerns and prevent them from engaging in acts which tend to drag the image of the service into disrepute.