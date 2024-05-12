Criminal cases in Zambia increase in first quarter

Criminal cases in Zambia increased in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, the police said Friday.

The country reported a total of 18,219 criminal cases in the first three months of the year, up from 17,486 during the same period last year.

Lusaka province accounted for 30.25 percent of these cases.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said that a total of 9,354 arrests were made during the same period, slightly down from 9,674 arrests made during the same period last year.