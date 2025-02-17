Criminologist Urges Mobile Money Withdrawal Limits to Shield Vendors from Rising Violence

In the wake of escalating attacks on mobile money vendors, criminologist Dr. Jones Opoku-Ware has issued an urgent appeal for regulatory caps on cash withdrawals to curb robberies targeting these essential service providers.

His call follows a fatal assault on a vendor in Krofrom, Ashanti Region, reigniting concerns over the safety of Ghana’s ubiquitous mobile money ecosystem.

Speaking during a Joy News interview, Dr. Opoku-Ware underscored the peril faced by vendors who handle large sums of cash daily, making them prime targets for armed criminals. “Allowing unrestricted withdrawals exposes vendors to undue risk,” he argued. “Regulating transaction limits could dismantle the incentive for these crimes.” His proposal seeks to balance public access to mobile financial services with safeguards for vendors, who often operate in vulnerable, informal settings.

The Krofrom attack, which claimed a vendor’s life, has amplified demands for systemic reforms. Mobile money—a lifeline for millions in Ghana’s cash-driven economy—enables users to store, send, and withdraw funds via agents. Yet the very liquidity that fuels its success also draws danger. “Criminals see vendors as walking banks,” Dr. Opoku-Ware noted. “Without structural changes, these tragedies will persist.”

Central to his recommendations is collaboration with telecommunications firms and financial institutions. He pressed mobile operators to implement withdrawal ceilings and integrate real-time transaction monitoring. “Operators must lead in redesigning this framework,” he said. “Technology exists to track suspicious activity—it’s time to deploy it.”

Beyond regulation, Dr. Opoku-Ware urged vendors to adopt proactive safety measures, such as avoiding isolated transactions and diversifying cash storage. “Awareness is critical,” he stressed. “Vendors cannot rely solely on external protections; they must rethink daily practices.”

The debate highlights a broader tension in Ghana’s digital finance boom. While mobile money drives financial inclusion, its rapid growth has outpaced security infrastructure. Experts warn that without intervention, the sector’s credibility—and public trust—could erode.

As stakeholders weigh these proposals, the Krofrom incident serves as a grim reminder of the stakes. For vendors like those in Ashanti Region, the promise of economic empowerment now hinges on finding a middle ground between accessibility and survival.

Dr. Opoku-Ware’s appeal echoes a pressing question: In the race to digitize economies, who bears the cost of progress? For Ghana’s mobile money agents, the answer may determine their future—and their safety.