Cris Galera critiques how dating Apps spur on rare relationships

FOR CRIS GALERA, THE SUCCESS OF THESE PLATFORMS ONLY DEMONSTRATES HOW PEOPLE ARE INTERESTED IN A SHALLOW WAY

The way people relate to each other changes as the use of social networks intensifies. It is common to hear stories of people who met on the internet, fell in love, and now live in a relationship. However, how superficial is a relationship that starts this way? That’s what Cris Galera criticizes.

She comments on how dating apps, in her view, influence rare relationships. “You can’t get to know someone like that.

“We see people falling in love very quickly because everything is so perfect through cell phone screens. When they start to live together, people show who they are. That’s why relationships don’t last long, and relationships are more and more superficial,” she explains.

The model is still bothered by the way relationship apps work. “There, people choose you through photos. They don’t know anything about you, and they believe what the picture shows. It shouldn’t be like this; people are good. But, on the internet, we only show what we want,” she says—more than their bodies.

Cris is not the only one who thinks that way; recently, the actor Matthew Perry, famous for his work on the series “Friends,” also stated the use of dating applications. This means that the superficiality of the tool brings reflections on both men and women.

Sologamic, the influencer, went viral a few years ago after marrying herself. Claiming not to find a person particular enough, Cris chose to marry alone to fulfill the dream of marriage without needing someone. “I was always enough, and I was enough for me. So before loving someone, I love myself”, explains the model.

At the time, the author of the catchphrase “I woke up, huh” showed off the feat to more than 200,000 followers on Instagram. According to her, her main goal was to celebrate self-love and inspire other women to exalt their self-esteem. Her popularity grew from that, and Cris Galera was featured in the main news in Brazil and the world.