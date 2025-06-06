Critical Ambulance Shortage Forces Response Rationing in Ghana’s Capital

Ghana’s National Ambulance Service struggles with only 42 operational vehicles serving Greater Accra’s entire population, forcing dispatchers to prioritize life-threatening emergencies and defer non-urgent cases.

Regional Dispatch Head Joyce Avadzinu confirmed the crisis to Citi News, stating the deficit severely delays response times and strains decision-making.

“We manage by reserving ambulances for peak crises, but most are already deployed when new requests arrive,” Avadzinu explained. Non-critical cases like stable inter-hospital transfers face delays when patients can wait, while road accidents, cardiac arrests, and sudden collapses receive priority. Dispatchers maintain real-time coordination with regional stations, alerting crews to standby during shortages and tracking each ambulance’s return before redeployment.

Avadzinu acknowledged the system’s immense pressure: “It’s stressful ensuring no critically ill patient lacks support despite inadequate logistics.” The shortage highlights how Greater Accra’s population density overwhelms emergency healthcare infrastructure.

This reflects a wider Global South challenge where urban population growth consistently outpaces emergency service capacity, increasing risks of preventable fatalities during crises.