Critical Infrastructure Deficiencies Plague Yamfo Anglican SHS

Yamfo Anglican Senior High School is in dire need of government attention to address the lack of basic amenities crucial for maintaining the school.

Established in 1982 with just 21 students, the school now boasts an enrollment of 1,316 students and offers a full range of Senior High programs. However, it faces severe infrastructural challenges.

The most pressing issue is the lack of proper sanitary toilet facilities.

Currently, students are forced to use a hand-dug pit, which poses serious health risks.

Additionally, only two tutors reside on the school premises to supervise students after hours, as there are no staff accommodations.

Consequently, most teachers commute long distances from Sunyani in the Bono Region to Yamfo, a mining community in the Tano North District of the Ahafo Region.

The school also struggles with inadequate classroom facilities.

Students are crammed into outdated classrooms built in 1982, which hampers effective teaching and learning.

The neglect of the school is evident in its dilapidated administration block, making it difficult for students to compete with peers from well-resourced schools such as SUSEC, Achimota, and Prempeh College.

Assistant Headmaster Mr. Richard Baffah highlighted these challenges during a recent media interaction.

The event was marked by a generous donation from the 2006 alumni batch, who provided sick bay equipment worth thousands of Ghana cedis. This act of kindness underscores the school’s desperate need for help.

Leading the alumni effort, Mr. Jeffrey Kwateng Brobbey, President of the 2006 batch, emphasized the responsibility of former students to support their alma mater.

He urgently appealed to the government to intervene and also called on Newmont Ghana Gold, a mining company operating nearby, to extend their support to Yamfo Anglican Senior High School as they have done for other schools in the area. Furthermore, he urged other alumni to join in assisting the school.

The alumni’s donation included sick beds, thermometers, screens, gloves, weighing scales, infusion poles, and plastic chairs.

Their commitment to doing more for the school is a beacon of hope, but significant and immediate government action is essential to prevent further deterioration and to provide students with a safe and conducive learning environment.