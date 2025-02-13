Critics Warn of Disorder Under New Administration

Alidu Seidu has voiced strong concerns over what he describes as lawlessness and security failures under the new Mahama administration.

In his remarks, Seidu recalled incidents where NDC supporters allegedly stormed public offices, broke doors, dismissed workers, and created chaos simply because they believed power was theirs to command.

Seidu’s critique paints a picture of an early period of governance marred by disorder. He argues that such actions not only compromise the stability of state institutions but also set a dangerous precedent for future administration. “If this is how they intend to rule for the next four years, then we are in trouble. A government that cannot maintain order from day one has already failed,” he declared, underscoring his apprehension about the state’s security infrastructure.

Adding further weight to his argument, Seidu pointed to recent unrest surrounding the election of the Council of State, particularly at the Regional Coordinating Council. This internal strife, he suggested, raises serious questions about the NDC’s capacity to manage national affairs effectively, highlighting a broader crisis of leadership and control.

The implications of Seidu’s statements resonate beyond political rhetoric. They reflect growing public unease about the direction of national security under the current regime. As critics and observers alike scrutinize the Mahama administration’s early moves, the debate intensifies over whether the current leadership can restore order and instill confidence in a system already shaken by allegations of unlawful behavior.