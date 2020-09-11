The Croatian parliament passed a law on Friday on rebuilding the capital Zagreb and its suburbs following an earthquake in March.

A total of 124 members of parliament (MPs) voted for the bill, while 10 abstained and four opposed in the 151-seat legislature.

Four MP voted via video streaming, the first time in the history of the Croatian parliament, because they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were in self-isolation.

The adopted law stipulates, among other things, that the state will provide 60 percent of the funds for the reconstruction of damaged private buildings, 20 percent will be provided by the City of Zagreb and the local community, while 20 percent will be provided by private owners.

Owners with a minimum wage and no significant assets will be exempt from paying 20 percent of the construction cost.

A magnitude-5.4 earthquake struck Zagreb on March 22, killing one person and damaging around 26,000 buildings.