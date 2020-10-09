A fisherman was killed by a crocodile that capsized his boat on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, police said Friday.
Rustam bin Ujang, 35, was fishing in Bungin River in Banyuasin district with his father-in-law on Tuesday when a crocodile tipped his boat over and attacked him, local police chief Bambang Wiyono said.
Rustam’s 70-year-old father-in-law escaped unharmed.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505